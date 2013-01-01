The Miracles is the story of the Kansas Jayhawks basketball program resurrection under Coach Larry Brown and their improbable run to a championship in 1988. Hear from KU basketball legends including Danny Manning, Milt Newton, Archie Marshall, and Chris Piper and the OU legends Coach Billy Tubbs and Stacey King. The documentary and interviews recall the glory days of the Big 8 Conference in the '80s leading up to the grudge match between OU and Kansas on April 4th, 1988.